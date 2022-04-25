Top 10 world news today: Citizens rush to supermarkets in Beijing, and more

China has been experiencing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases for quite some time now and the restrictions placed by the authorities are not making life easy for the citizens. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said that Russia is failing in its war aims, whereas Ukraine is succeeding.

Citizens rush to supermarkets in Beijing as COVID-19 mass testing begins

Chaoyang, the biggest district of Beijing, became the first place to undergo mass testing as around 3.5 million citizens were asked to report for three COVID-19 tests in a week.

In terms of Russia's war aims, Moscow has already failed, says Blinken

According to him, ''In terms of Russia's war aims, Russia has already failed and Ukraine has already succeeded.''

Extremely difficult time lies ahead for Johnson after 'excoriating' report on lockdown gatherings

The Times has reported that an ''incredibly difficult'' time lies ahead for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Deal for Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter might happen today: Report

Elon Musk's feud with Twitter is expected to come to an end soon, according to Bloomberg News, which reports that Twitter is close to reaching an agreement with Elon Musk on his bid to buy the social media giant.

China ‘unhappy’ with Sri Lanka for seeking bailout from IMF

China has expressed apprehension over Sri Lanka seeking a bailout package from International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that such a move would impact ongoing credit talks with Beijing.

Happy to meet India halfway, but…: Pakistan’s finance minister speaks to WION

Pakistan’s economy has been in the doldrums. With inflation rising and the government deficit reaching record heights, the new coalition government headed by PM Shahbaz Sharif has been taking all the possible steps to wrest the derailment of the country's economy.

Political newcomer Robert Golob wins in Slovenian national elections

Slovenia’s three-time prime minister Janez Jansa was defeated in the national elections after the Freedom Movement (GS) won more votes than his Slovenian Democratic party.

European Union needs to recycle more to fulfil its aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2050: Study

A new study conducted by the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium has said that the European Union needs to recycle more to fulfil its aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Prince William joins commemorations, thousands of people honour military personnel on Anzac Day

UK's Prince William joined commemorations, thousands of people gathered across Australia and New Zealand to honour military personnel on Anzac Day.

French Elections 2022 | After Emmanuel Macron's victory, two Frances emerge: jubilant and enraged

The French people have decided to give Emmanuel Macron another five years to prove himself. Protests marred the end of Macron's previous tenure, and it is believed that this will happen again.