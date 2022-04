French Elections 2022 | After Emmanuel Macron's victory, two Frances emerge: jubilant and enraged

Updated: Apr 25, 2022, 03:39 PM(IST)

As the election results were announced, massive crowds gathered in France, one pleased and one upset. Let's take a look:

The French people have decided to give Emmanuel Macron another five years to prove himself. Protests marred the end of Macron's previous tenure, and it is believed that this will happen again.

Macron's win

In a suspenseful run-off election, French President Emmanuel Macron overcame his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen, making Macron the first French President to win a second term in two decades. However, the far-right was closer than ever.

While the gap between the two candidates is large enough to ensure a clear victory, it is smaller than in previous polls.

According to the website of the French Ministry of the Interior, Macron received 58.5 percent of the vote, or 18.8 million votes, while Le Pen received 41.5 percent of the vote, or 13.3 million votes.

In the 2017 election, the two candidates received 66.1 percent of the vote with 20.7 million votes and 33.9 percent of the vote with 10.6 million votes, respectively.

(Photograph:AFP)