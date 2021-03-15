Top 10 world news today: China reacts on Quad summit, Biden launches 'Help is Here' tour and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 15, 2021, 06.57 PM(IST)

Representative image

Story highlights

Here are the top 10 stories from across the world

After Quad summit, China says no 'exclusive cliques' should be formed

Biden launches 'Help is Here' tour to promote stimulus package in key states 

Taiwan advises firms in Myanmar to fly flags to distinguish from China

Sarah Everard case: London police chief backs her officers as cops face backlash after dragging mourners

US secretary of state, defence secretary makes overseas debut with Japan visit

Recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials found in 'trash'

‘Iron Sting’: Israel completes testing of laser-guided mortar system

Thousands rally at Australia's parliament to demand justice for sexual assault victims

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party suffers heavy losses in state polls

