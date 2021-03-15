Top 10 world news today: China reacts on Quad summit, Biden launches 'Help is Here' tour and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world
After Quad summit, China says no 'exclusive cliques' should be formed
Biden launches 'Help is Here' tour to promote stimulus package in key states
Taiwan advises firms in Myanmar to fly flags to distinguish from China
Sarah Everard case: London police chief backs her officers as cops face backlash after dragging mourners
US secretary of state, defence secretary makes overseas debut with Japan visit
Recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials found in 'trash'
‘Iron Sting’: Israel completes testing of laser-guided mortar system
Thousands rally at Australia's parliament to demand justice for sexual assault victims
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party suffers heavy losses in state polls