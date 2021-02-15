Top 10 world news today: China overtakes US as EU's biggest trading partner, Guinea declares Ebola an epidemic, and more

Top 10 world news today: China overtakes US as European Union's biggest trade partner, Pentagon admits to testing wreckage from UFO crashes, Guinea declares Ebola an epidemic, and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Roswell crash: Pentagon admits 'testing' wreckage from UFO crashes

Guinea declares Ebola 'epidemic' after three confirmed deaths

Coronavirus outbreak much wider in Wuhan in December, 2019: Report

Archaeologists find unexpected iron age settlement in Oxfordshire

China: Couples rush for getting divorce after new law requiring 'cooling-off' period kicks in

Turkish President Erdogan accuses US of backing 'terrorists' in Iraq

NASA is offering $500,000 to cooks who can make other worldly meals for astronauts

China overtakes US, becomes European Union's biggest trading partner

Scientists discover life where it shouldn't exist in Antarctica

Watch: US Capitol Riots: Domestic groups charged for capitol hill violence