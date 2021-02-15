Top 10 world news today: China overtakes US as EU's biggest trading partner, Guinea declares Ebola an epidemic, and more

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION )
Here are the biggest news stories of the day
Top 10 world news today: China overtakes US as European Union's biggest trade partner, Pentagon admits to testing wreckage from UFO crashes, Guinea declares Ebola an epidemic, and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.
Roswell crash: Pentagon admits 'testing' wreckage from UFO crashes
Guinea declares Ebola 'epidemic' after three confirmed deaths
Coronavirus outbreak much wider in Wuhan in December, 2019: Report
Archaeologists find unexpected iron age settlement in Oxfordshire
China: Couples rush for getting divorce after new law requiring 'cooling-off' period kicks in
Turkish President Erdogan accuses US of backing 'terrorists' in Iraq
NASA is offering $500,000 to cooks who can make other worldly meals for astronauts
China overtakes US, becomes European Union's biggest trading partner
Scientists discover life where it shouldn't exist in Antarctica
Watch: US Capitol Riots: Domestic groups charged for capitol hill violence