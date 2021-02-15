NASA is offering $500,000 to cooks who can make other worldly meals for astronauts

Consider yourself an out worldly cook? NASA may have the perfect job for you. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is offering a whopping $500,000 to the winners of its "Deep Space Food Challenge". The victors will be required to cook meals for astronauts who will head to Mars.

The agency, in collaboration with the Canadian Space Agency, is looking for people to come up with new technologies and apparatuses to feed astronauts embarking on space expeditions.



Think it is an easy job? Think again.

Astronauts require careful diets to keep them energised in the far reaches of the universe. Just recently, food researchers came up with a chocolate bar which carries high amounts of calories to ensure astronauts are high on energy. At the same time, the goal is to ensure the weight of food onboard space flights remains low.

Over the last few years, NASA has been exploring ways to grow fruits and vegetables in space to provide healthier food options to astronauts.

What does the challenge aim to accomplish?

Scientists are looking at new ways to feed astronauts, especially the ones expected to head to Mars. The interstellar journey to Mars is roughly three years long, and requires its astronauts remain fit and equipped to deal with challenges new terrain on Mars might pose.

Besides providing healthy food to the voyagers, the aim of the mission is to produce new ways to grow food not only in space but in difficult terrains on Earth.

Think you have what it takes to keep our space voyagers healthy? You have until May 28 to sign up for the challenge. By July 30, the participants are expected to present their projects to the space agencies.



The top 20 teams will be the winners and will share half a million USD. In essence, every winner will get $25,000 each. But there's a catch - only people based in the US can avail the prize. Canadians too can sign up. Winners from Canada will receive between Canadian $30,000-380,000.

Not from North America? Fret not, for you can still apply and win, even if you will not receive the prize money.