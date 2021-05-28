Top 10 world news today: Australia lambasts China, NATO conducts massive war games and more

Top 10 world news today: We bring to you the biggest headlines of May 28, 2021, in this daily newsletter. During a hearing, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the US Congress that the US troop pullout from Afghanistan has been proceeding "slightly" ahead of schedule. President Joe Biden had earlier set September 11, 2021, or the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Tower and Pentagon as the date for the complete pullout of US troops from Afghanistan. In other news, as per an announcement by UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the United Kingdom has now approved a single dose coronavirus vaccination from the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

Don't forget to click on the headline to read the full story!

US troop pullout proceeding 'slightly' ahead of schedule in Afghanistan, US defence secretary Austin informs Congress

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has told the US Congress that the US troop pullout from Afghanistan has been proceeding "slightly" ahead of the scheduled complete pullout on September 11.

UK approves single shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

As per the announcement by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in a further boost to UK's vaccination programme, UK on Friday approved the single-shot Covid vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

World Health Organization calls for access to patients in Gaza strip

After 11 days of violence, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib while conducting a briefing in Geneva said that around 600 patients in Gaza need to be referred outside of the Palestinian enclave. Due to which the World Health Organization has now called for access to patients in the Gaza strip and the possibility to be able to evacuate them for medical treatment as health workers struggle to care for the sick and wounded.

Battleship diplomacy: NATO conducts massive war games as Russia tensions simmer

Even as tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in Steadfast Defender 21 military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region.

