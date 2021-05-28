Top 10 world news today: Australia lambasts China, NATO conducts massive war games and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Top 10 world news today: We bring to you the biggest headlines of May 28, 2021, in this daily newsletter. During a hearing, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the US Congress that the US troop pullout from Afghanistan has been proceeding "slightly" ahead of schedule. President Joe Biden had earlier set September 11, 2021, or the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Tower and Pentagon as the date for the complete pullout of US troops from Afghanistan. In other news, as per an announcement by UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the United Kingdom has now approved a single dose coronavirus vaccination from the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.
US troop pullout proceeding 'slightly' ahead of schedule in Afghanistan, US defence secretary Austin informs Congress
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has told the US Congress that the US troop pullout from Afghanistan has been proceeding "slightly" ahead of the scheduled complete pullout on September 11.
UK approves single shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine
As per the announcement by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in a further boost to UK's vaccination programme, UK on Friday approved the single-shot Covid vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.
World Health Organization calls for access to patients in Gaza strip
After 11 days of violence, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib while conducting a briefing in Geneva said that around 600 patients in Gaza need to be referred outside of the Palestinian enclave. Due to which the World Health Organization has now called for access to patients in the Gaza strip and the possibility to be able to evacuate them for medical treatment as health workers struggle to care for the sick and wounded.
Battleship diplomacy: NATO conducts massive war games as Russia tensions simmer
Even as tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in Steadfast Defender 21 military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region.
Microsoft says SolarWinds hackers again targetting government agencies with phishing
Microsoft Corp Vice President Tom Burthas in a blog has claimed that the group behind the SolarWinds cyber attack identified late last year is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations.
Millions face hunger in Myanmar as food shortage deepens
According to a report by the World Food Programme, in the wake of the February 1 military coup and deepening financial crisis, close to 6.4 million Myanmar citizen will go hungry in the coming months.
Tensions escalate between Armenia, Azerbaijan after shooting incident
Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia has once again heightened after Azerbaijan accused Armenian forces of opening fire at the border over Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia denies the incident.
Australia lambasts 'arbitrary detention' of academic in China
After Australia's ambassador to China was denied entry to a heavily guarded Beijing court. Australia's foreign minister hit out at the "arbitrary detention" of academic Yang Jun, who currently stands accused of espionage.
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter survives unexpected flight anomaly on Mars
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter survives a mishap during its sixth flight on NASA's Perseverance Mission.