Top 10 world news today: 60 missing after Beirut explosion, death toll up in Air India plane crash, and more

More than 60 still missing after Beirut massive explosion: Health ministry

Four days after a massive explosion at the port in Beirut left more than 150 people dead, more than 60 people are still missing, a health ministry official said Saturday.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader denies storing arms at Beirut blast site

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has denied the involvement of his powerful Shiite movement in the Beirut explosion that killed more than 150 people.

Death toll in Air India plane crash rises to at least 18; relief work underway

The death toll in the Kozhikode plane crash has risen to at least 18, the Air India Express said on Saturday.

Germany, France quit WHO reform talks amid tension with Washington

France and Germany have quit talks on reforming the World Health Organization in frustration at attempts by the United States to lead the negotiations, despite its decision to leave the WHO.

China says it opposes 'barbarous' Hong Kong sanctions by United States

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Luo Huining, the head of China's Liaison Office, as well as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other current and former officials that Washington accuses of curtailing political freedoms in the global financial hub.

Mauritius declares environmental emergency after oil spill

The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius declared a "state of environmental emergency" late Friday after a ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tonnes of fuel.

South Korea floods, landslides kill 21 as heavy rains continue

At least 21 people have died after 46 days of heavy rains in South Korea, with the country's longest monsoon in seven years causing more flooding, landslides and evacuations on Saturday.

Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

The US Air Force said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Elon Musk's SpaceX $653 million in combined military launch contracts under the Pentagon's next-generation, multibillion-dollar launch capability program.

China wants Trump to lose election, Russia working to insult Biden, US intel says

The US intelligence has assessed that Russia, China and Iran will all try to interfere in the 2020 presidential election with Beijing "preferring" an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in November and Moscow working to "denigrate" former Vice President Joe Biden's White House bid.

Poland LGBT protests: Police detain 48 people amid crackdown on activists

Police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigner's van.