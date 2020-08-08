China says it opposes 'barbarous' Hong Kong sanctions by United States

China's office in Hong Kong on Saturday denounced Washington's decision to sanction key officials over sliding freedoms in the business hub, calling the move "barbarous and rude".

"The ill intentions of US politicians to support people who are anti-China and messing up Hong Kong have been clearly revealed," Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong said in a statement.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the territory's current and former police chiefs and eight other officials for their role in curtailing political freedoms in the territory.

The sanctions were imposed under an executive order US President Donald Trump signed last month to punish China for its moves against dissent in Hong Kong and are the latest action by his administration against Beijing in the run-up to his November re-election bid.

Also read | Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law hails US sanctions on Hong Kong's officials over crackdown

“The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy,” Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

The sanctions freeze any US asset of the officials and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.

(with inputs from agencies)