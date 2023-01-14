Top 10 world news: Russian missiles hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and more

Russian missiles on Saturday (January 14) struck key infrastructures in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv and Kharkiv, with the governor of another Ukrainian region warning of a missile strike in the coming hours. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that 60,000 people died due to Covid between December 8 and January 12, releasing the death toll for the first time since the government scrapped the zero-Covid policy last month. And in Brazil, a former minister in Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet- Anderson Torres was arrested early Saturday (January 14) over the riots that broke out in the capital city of Brasilia on January 8.

Critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and eastern city Kharkiv was hit by Russian missile attack on Saturday morning. Governor of another region warned of a massive missile strike in coming hours.

Chinese National Health Commission’s medical affairs department's director Jiao Yahui said that around 60,000 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in China between December 8 and January 12, releasing the death toll in China for the first time since the government scrapped the strict zero-Covid policy last month.

A former minister in Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet- Anderson Torres was arrested early Saturday (January 14) over the riots that broke out in the capital city of Brasilia on January 8. Torres, who had served as Brazil's justice minister was arrested when he arrived in Brasilia from the United States early Saturday.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte refused to step down amid increasing protests across the country as protesters demanded her resignation and a trade union leader was arrested for his alleged ties with the Maoist rebels. President Boluarte said, "Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction. I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru."

Pakistan's unprecedented crisis of food, stemming from years of economic mismanagement amid country's support for cross-border terrorism, was debated in Islamabad's senate on Friday. Country's opposition leaders charged against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition and held the federal government responsible for the country's ongoing shortage of wheat.

Thousands of workers in Indonesia held a protest in the capital city of Jakarta on Saturday (January 14), urging Parliament to reject an emergency Presidential order issued last month to replace the controversial Jobs Creation Law. The Jobs Creation Law was passed in 2020, revising over 70 other laws and it was welcomed by foreign investors for cutting red tape.

In a major win for Elon Musk-led Twitter, the social media company secured a ruling that allowed it to force several laid-off workers to terminate their proposed class-action lawsuit over revocation of their employment status. A US district judge ruled that former Twitter employees should pursue their claims via individual arbitration instead of a class-action lawsuit.

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, said the Palestinian health ministry. The ministry stated that the Israeli forces shot dead two young Palestinians "during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin" in the West Bank's north but it did not provide any further details on the circumstances around the killings.

