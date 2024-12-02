New Delhi, India

Russian senate speaker expecting Ukraine peace talks next year: Report

Russia’s upper legislative house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko said on Monday (Dec. 2) that she is expecting Russia-Ukraine peace talks to resume next year, after US President-elect Donald Trump will take over the US administration. "I will express my purely personal opinion. I believe that the probability that there will be a real attempt to start such negotiations and meetings in 2025 is significantly higher than the probability that such attempts will not be made," Matviyenko said in an interview with pro-Kremlin newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Syrian conflict tomorrow: Report

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting on the ongoing conflict in Syria on Tuesday (Dec. 3), the news agency AFP reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

India condemns breach of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala

The Indian foreign ministry on Monday (Dec. 2) condemned the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's capital city of Agartala, calling the incident "deeply regrettable."

China warns retaliation after Lithuania expels three embassy staffers, says could take 'countermeasures'

Beijing warned Monday it could take "countermeasures" against Lithuania after the expulsion of three Chinese embassy staffers as relations fray over Vilnius's Taiwan ties and the suspected involvement of a Chinese ship in sea cable damage.

Maharashtra govt formation: Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant refutes rumours of becoming Deputy CM

Maharashtra caretaker and outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Dr Shrikant, on Monday (Dec. 2), refuted rumours of becoming the Indian state's deputy chief minister.

Global plastic pollution treaty talks fail to meet deadline amid deep divisions

Negotiations to establish a landmark global treaty to tackle plastic pollution have collapsed, with delegates from nearly 200 nations failing to meet a self-imposed deadline after a week of intense talks in Busan, South Korea. The negotiations, marked by stark divisions, will now continue at a later date.

German chancellor Scholz makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine, pledges aid

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday to reaffirm German support for Kyiv after becoming the first major ally of the war-torn country to speak to Vladimir Putin in years to urge negotiations.

Syrian conflict: Assad says strife in north a bid to redraw the region's map

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday (Dec. 2) that the recent offensive by rebel factions in his country's north was an attempt to redraw the map of the region. President Assad made this remark during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

BGT 2024-25: Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar 'loving palpable panic' in Australia team

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar thinks that Australia camp has some cracks in it. The comments come as India prepare of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide after winning the first one in Perth by 295 runs.

Vikrant Massey watches The Sabarmati Report with PM Modi, calls its a 'special experience'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the recently released film The Sabarmati Report along with the film's actors on Monday at a special screening held in Delhi. The screening took place at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament.