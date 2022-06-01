Top 10 world news: Russia says US 'adding fuel to fire', and more

Russia on Wednesday issued a veiled warning as it stated that such deliveries of weapons to Ukraine increase the risk of drawing the US into direct conflict with Russia. The Africans are seeing inequity in the way monkeypox outbreaks are treated elsewhere in the world.

Russia says US 'adding fuel to fire'; claims new arms supplies to Ukraine increase risk of confrontation

Russia reacted to the planned delivery of new advanced missile systems and high precision US weapons to Ukraine, as Kremlin on Wednesday (June 1) accused Washington of "adding fuel to the fire".

Monkeypox cases in Africa vs elsewhere: Is there inequality in response?

The Africans are seeing inequity in the way monkeypox outbreaks are treated elsewhere in the world. Although no deaths have been reported anywhere, more than 250 monkeypox cases have been reported in countries like Spain, Portugal, Italy, US, etc.

'New capitalism': Japan sets its sight on gender pay disparity

Japan has plans to bring the pay disparity between men and women to light. In order to address gender disparities in the workplace, the country intends to make it necessary for large corporations to reveal wage disparities between men and women.

Israel says Iran spied on nuclear inspectors two decades ago

Israel announced on Tuesday that it had proof that Iran stole sensitive documents from the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency over two decades ago and used them to hide its nuclear programmes from international inspectors.

President Biden: What America will and will not do in Ukraine

"The invasion Vladimir Putin thought would last days is now in its fourth month. The Ukrainian people surprised Russia and inspired the world with their sacrifice, grit and battlefield success. The free world and many other nations, led by the United States, rallied to Ukraine’s side with unprecedented military, humanitarian and financial support" - US President Joe Biden writes for The New York Times.

Australian PM Albanese boasts of ‘inclusive Cabinet’, inducts record 13 women ministers, 2 Muslims

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has inducted a record 13 women cabinet ministers, including the first female Muslim, in Australia's new government on Wednesday—compared to 7 women ministers in Scott Morrison’s liberal government.

Tired of technology spying on you? Here's how you can stop 'them' from listening in

Has it ever happened to you that you're talking about something with someone, and soon you start seeing ads for that product? That's the work of spyware.

Sabotage or accident? Chinese space center finds mysterious jammer ahead of launch

The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu is currently getting ready for the launch of the Shenzhou 14 probe which will be carrying a crew to the Tiangong space station.

Now, Germany to ship IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine, says Chancellor Scholz

IRIS-T air defence system will be supplied to Ukraine by Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. The move has been taken after requests were made by Kyiv and opposition parties of Germany to hike the deliveries of heavy weapons.

Canada to decriminalise few drugs in British Columbia to tackle substance abuse

Canada has said that it would temporarily decriminalise the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamines for three years in the western British Columbia province—the epicentre of the country’s drug overdose problem.