Top 10 world news: Rajapaksa to return next week, China drought, Kohli on mental health, and more

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return on August 24: Report

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the island nation next week, a local media broadcaster Newsfirst reported on Wednesday (August 17) citing Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Lankan envoy to Russia. There's no official confirmation yet.

US knew Russia's Ukraine war plans but struggled to convince allies: Report

"Extraordinary" details were provided in advance to the United States President Joe Biden related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, The Washington Post has reported.

China: Yangtze river shrinks; factories shut as drought hits hydropower

China's Yangtze river has dried up in parts, forcing the regions that are dependent on the longest river to deploy pumps and cloud-seeding rockets. Yangtze's water levels have been depleted due to a drought, which is also posing risks to the crops. Reports have mentioned that the heatwave is set to last another two weeks.

At least 17 arson attacks and bombings rock southern Thailand

Officials said on Wednesday that a wave of arson and bombing attacks hit Thailand's southernmost provinces overnight, which have been the site of an active Muslim separatist insurgency for nearly two decades.

What is the Rohingyas' residential flats controversy in India?

A controversy erupted on Wednesday over the proposed allocation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats to Rohingya refugees, prompting outrage on social media and a clarification from the Union Home Ministry.

Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding, sparking outrage

Silicon Valley has been shaken by news of Adam Neumann's new residential real estate business, Flow. According to reports, Neumann, 43, is now in control of Flow, a billion dollar real estate firm, nearly three years after resigning from his position as CEO of WeWork over claims of mismanagement, a toxic workplace, and the company's failed IPO.

Have experienced times when I felt alone in a room full of people who love me: Virat Kohli on mental health

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers of the current generation and is widely regarded as one of the best batters of the present era. Kohli has been one of the most consistent performers for the Indian team across formats in international cricket and has shattered several records with his remarkable performances over the years.

Exclusive: Pavail Gulati's hilarious reaction to Taapsee, Anurag feuding over 'Dobaaraa's runtime

Bollywood actor Pavail Gulati is returning to the silver screens after the COVID-19 pandemic with Taapsee Pannu in Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'. The actor is currently busy promoting the film in the capital and waiting for August 19 to see the fans' reaction to his much-awaited mystery drama film.

Yuan Wang 5: China's 'Scientific Spy' in Sri Lanka; What all can it possibly do?

Chinese ship Yuan Wang 5, which docked in the Southern Sri Lankan port of Hambatota on Tuesday, has irked India. While China claims it is a research vessel, India says that it is a spy ship. In fact, both these claims are true as the Yuan Wang 5 is a classic example of dual-use technology.

Donald Trump’s critic Liz Cheney ousted in the Wyoming election

Liz Cheney, a rare Republican critic of former president Donald Trump, was defeated by voters in the US state of Wyoming in a primary election. She lost against Harriet Hageman, a candidate favoured by Trump who is a newbie to politics.