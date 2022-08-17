Exclusive: Pavail Gulati's hilarious reaction to Taapsee, Anurag feuding over 'Dobaaraa's runtime

Bollywood actor Pavail Gulati is returning to the silver screens after the COVID-19 pandemic with Taapsee Pannu in Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'. The actor is currently busy promoting the film in the capital and waiting for August 19 to see the fans' reaction to his much-awaited mystery drama film.

While speaking exclusively to WION, Pavail shared a fun BTS moment from the sets of 'Dobaaraa'. Revealing how Taapsee and Anurag were at loggerheads about the film's runtime, the 34-year-old shared, "There was this one time when I was at a post-production meeting with Anurag, Taapsee and the producers and everyone was discussing how long the film should be. I remember Taapsee and Anurag not being able to come to a decision and having a heated discussion. It was lunchtime so I grabbed a plate and started eating while all this was happening. That's when Taapsee looked at me and said, 'Tu bas khana he khata rhe (You just keep eating).'"

While talking about what he likes about Anurag and Taapsee, the actor shared, "One thing I like and hate about Taapsee is that she is blunt and very honest. And, she can say things right to your face. About Anurag, I love how involved he is in his craft."

Pavail also opened up about dealing with social anxiety and shared that he doesn't feel comfortable in overcrowded places. And, the mantra he uses to avoid such situations is "to come late to an event and leave early".

'Dobaaraa' is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Spanish thriller film 'Mirage', which released in 2018. This project marks Anurag and Taapsee's reunion after 'Manmarziyaan'. The movie also stars Saswata Chatterjee among others.

'Dobaaraa' premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12. The film will release across theatres on August 19.