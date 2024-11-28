New Delhi, India

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a fresh wave of threats, warned to strike Ukraine's capital Kyiv with their new Oreshnik hypersonic missile at the "decision-making centres".

Meanwhile, Israel on Thursday (Nov 28) said that there have been arrivals of suspects into Lebanon's southern regions, calling it a violation of the ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Nov 28) threatened to strike its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile at the “decision-making centres” in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Thursday (Nov. 28) reported the arrival of suspects into Lebanon's southern regions and called it a violation of the ceasefire with Hezbollah, reported news agency Reuters.

Russia launched its second major attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this month on Thursday (Nov. 28), leaving over one million people without power across three western regions, according to Ukrainian officials.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Thursday (Nov. 28) expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das on a social media post. This comes two days after ISKCON Bangladesh distanced itself from Das, stating that he was expelled and not authorised to speak on behalf of the organisation.

The Australian Senate passed a law banning children under 16 from using social media on Thursday (Nov. 28). It becomes the first country in the world to have such legislation.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, issued a fresh threat to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in a new video message. The Khalistani extremist urged his supporters to disrupt the All India DGP/IGP conference beginning in the eastern Indian state of Odisha Friday (Nov. 29). The meeting will be attended by top Indian VVIPs, including the PM and the NSA.

In what came as a rude reminder of the August Kolkata rape case, a medic in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped by two men while others pinned her down. There are allegations that the accused even put chilli powder in the survivor’s genitals and also inserted a stick inside.

An explosion was heard in Delhi's Prashant Vihar near the PVR multiplex on Thursday (Nov 28).

England Test captain and star all-rounder Ben Stokes said his team doesn’t think about the ‘utterly confusing’ World Test Championship (WTC) Finale. Ahead of the first day of the first Test between England and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Stokes addressed England’s failure to reach the summit clash in three editions now, saying his team’s philosophy is to take things ‘game by game and series by series.’

Sharon Stone did not mince words as she spoke of how she feels about Donald Trump getting re-elected to power. Before the presidential elections, Sharon was possibly one of the first celebrities to say that she would move out of the US if Trump came to power. While we don’t have an update on whether she is thinking of relocating outside of the US, at Italy’s Torino Festival, Sharon called Americans “ignorant” and “arrogant”.