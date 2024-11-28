Dhaka, Bangladesh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Thursday (Nov. 28) expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das on a social media post. This comes two days after ISKCON Bangladesh distanced itself from Das, stating that he was expelled and not authorised to speak on behalf of the organisation.

The ISKCON took to X, and stated, "Iskcon,Inc. stands with Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees."

ISKCON Bangladesh distanced itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das, stating that the expelled member was not authorised to speak on behalf of the organisation. “Chinmoy Krishna Das is not the spokesperson of Iskcon Bangladesh and thus his remarks are solely personal,” Charu Chandra Das, the general secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, told reporters on Thursday.

In an official statement issued on November 26, ISKCON Bangladesh clarified that Chinmoy Krishna Das was not a member of the organisation. Instead, he was identified as the spokesperson of the "Bangladesh Sanmilito Sanatani Jagoron Jot."

Meanwhile, the Dhaka High Court on Thursday (Nov. 28) declined to issue a suo motu order to prohibit ISKCON’s activities in Bangladesh, stating that the government had already taken necessary steps, according to The Daily Star.

The bench, comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury, delivered the ruling after reviewing the matter.

The case was heard after a petition was filed in the High Court following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a priest linked to ISKCON. The petition described ISKCON as a “radical organisation” allegedly involved in provoking communal unrest.

It also accused the group of being connected to the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif during protests after the priest’s arrest. The petition claimed the group showed “blatant disregard for law and order.”

The petition further alleged that ISKCON was forcibly recruiting members to impose its beliefs on traditional Hindu communities, taking over Sanatan temples, evicting Sanatan community members, and even targeting mosques.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Monir Uddin had submitted newspaper reports on ISKCON’s activities and requested the court to impose a ban on the organisation and enforce Section 144 in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Dinajpur.

In response, the High Court asked the Attorney General to present a government report on the matter by Thursday morning. On the same day, the Attorney General’s office informed the court that three cases had been filed in connection with the murder of Saiful Islam Alif and ISKCON’s alleged activities. Authorities have arrested 33 individuals in relation to these cases.

(With inputs from agencies)