Uttar Pradesh, India

In what came as a rude reminder of the August Kolkata rape case, a medic in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped by two men while others pinned her down. There are allegations that the accused even put chilli powder in the survivor’s genitals and also inserted a stick inside.

Advertisment

A police statement said the woman was having an extramarital affair with another person and was beaten up by his family members. Police have launched a probe into the incident following grave allegations by the nurse.

What happened?

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district when the woman was travelling to work on her scooter Thursday morning (Nov. 28). There are allegations the woman was stopped by some men midway and was dragged to nearby bushes where she was violated.

Advertisment

The husband of the woman said a man, along with his nephew and others, beat her up.

Watch: India: 3 Die In Clashes Over Survey Of Mosque In UP's Sambhal District

Advertisment

"My wife, who works as a nurse, was heading to work around 9 am. She called me and told me what had happened. A man, his nephew, and some other people beat her up. Four of the men held her down, and two people gang-raped her. A stick was inserted, and chilli powder was put in her private parts. The police have sent her for a medical check-up and treatment," the husband said.

Also read: Car cruising down ‘bridge to nowhere’ plunges into river in UP, three dead

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Jalaun) Pradeep Kumar Verma, a police team was rushed to the site, and the survivor was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"The woman was having an affair with a man from the same village. The man and her family beat her up. A police team took her to a hospital. She has made some serious allegations. We have registered a case and are investigating," Kumar said.

(With inputs from agencies)