Top 10 world news: Putin survives assassination attempt, Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank chief

And in Brazil, the police raided the home of former president Jair Bolsonaro and seized his mobile phone as part of an investigation into his Covid vaccination records.

The Kremlin has said that it was attacked by Ukrainian drones overnight which it deems was an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life, the Russian presidential administration has confirmed.

The World Bank on Wednesday confirmed Indian-origin Ajay Banga as its next president. Banga has taken charge of the bank at a pivotal time as the development lender aims to address climate change in better ways.

The Brazilian police on Wednesday (May 3) raided the home of former president Jair Bolsonaro and seized his mobile phone as part of an investigation into his Covid vaccination records. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the investigation might answer questions about how Bolsonaro- who vowed never to get vaccinated against Covid- was registered as vaccinated in health records made public in February.

The air travel in the United States may soon face major disruption as the authorities declined any plans for the postponement of a deadline for airlines to refit planes with new sensors to address possible 5G interference.

Dissident Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich, who was arrested after being pulled off a commercial flight in 2021, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday (May 3). According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, Pratasevich ran Nexta, a Telegram messaging app channel that was widely used by participants in mass protests against the disputed 2020 election that gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office

Almost 258 million people across 58 countries, or 22.7 per cent of the analysed population, faced severe hunger last year due to conflicts, climate change and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a United Nations report.

The Indian Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday raided a house in Mysuru, Karnataka, and surprisingly discovered Rs 10 million ($122,261) in a package hidden inside a mango tree. The house belongs to Subramania Rai, who is the brother of Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai from the Puttur constituency.

A teenager born in 2009 opened fire at his elementary school in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard. The teenager, identified by his initials KK, also wounded six more children and a teacher.

Looking like an angel straight from heaven, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her grand Met Gala debut on Monday in a Prabal Gurung creation. As she was posing for the paps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, something odd happened on the red carpet.