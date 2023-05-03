Who is KK? Teen who made 'kill list' for Serbia school attack that left 9, including children, dead

A teenager born in 2009 opened fire at his elementary school in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard. The teenager, identified by his initials KK, also wounded six more children and a teacher. The 13-year-old teen had made a 'kill list' for the Serbia school attack, according to reports. This included the names of children who he had planned to target and also details on which classrooms he would go into first.

Serbia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement on Facebook that it was informed at 8:40 a.m. local time that a school shooting had occurred at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, an upscale area of the Serbian capital.

Security in the surrounding region was beefed up and officers in helmets and bulletproof vests cordoned off the area around the school.

An investigation into the motive behind the incident is currently underway. The police later said that the shooter had a 'detailed' plan and list of people he wanted to kill. Who is KK? KK is a seventh-grade student at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in the Serbian capital Belgrade's upscale neighbourhood of Vračar. KK reportedly opened fire from his father's weapon.

KK was seen being removed from the scene with his head covered as officers led him to a police vehicle parked in the street.

KK was described by a witness as a "quiet guy" who "looked nice".

ALSO WATCH | Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo erupt once more over licence plates × "He was having good grades, but we didn’t know much about him,” the student, who heard the shooting, told Associated Press. "He was not so open with everybody. Surely I wasn't expecting this to happen."

Serbia has very strict gun laws but gun ownership in the country is among the highest in Europe. Unlike in the United States, mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare. None were reported at schools in recent years. In the last mass shooting, a Balkan war veteran in 2013 killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

The western Balkans are awash with hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons following wars and unrest in the 1990s. In 2019, it was estimated that there are 39.1 firearms per 100 people in Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies)

