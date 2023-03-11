Top 10 world news: Putin most likely to attend India-hosted G20 summit in September, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin will most likely attend the G20 Summit in September in New Delhi, India, as per reports. The Kremlin is attempting to free up Putin's schedule so that he may attend the meeting after missing the last two summits. Meanwhile, as per Iran's official IRNA news agency, a contract to purchase Sukhoi-35 fighter planes from Russia has been finalised. This might assist Iran in updating its ageing fighter aircraft fleet amid international sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will most likely attend the G20 summit in September in India’s capital New Delhi, Bloomberg has reported citing officials. According to the reports, Kremlin is working to clear Putin’s schedule to make it possible for the Russian president to participate in the gathering after he had to skip the last two summits.

Iran's official IRNA news agency has said that the country has finalised deal to buy Sukhoi-35 fighter jets from Russia. This may help Iran modernise its ageing fleet of fighter jet which it has struggled to get spare parts for due to international sanctions.

The Verdi trade union in Germany has called for strikes on Monday (March 13) at the country's northern airports. The strikes are likely to cause longer queues for passengers and flight cancellations. In separate statements on Saturday, the relevant regional branches of the services sector union said the strikes will affect Berlin's international airport, as well as the smaller airports of Hamburg, Hanover, and Bremen, the news agency Reuters reported.

US President Joe Biden on Friday (March 11) appointed two Indian-Americans to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of Natural Resources Defence Council, join the increasing list of persons of Indian heritage who have been appointed to important posts in the Biden administration.

India, as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will host three important ministerial meetings this month. The first meeting of Energy Ministers is scheduled for March 14 and will be held virtually. The Sports and Youth Affairs Ministers' Meeting will be held on March 15 in New Delh. While the Tourism Ministers' Meeting is set to take place in Kashi, also known as Varanasi, on March 17.

Parts of the United Kingdom faced as low as minus 15.2C temperatures as heavy snowfall continued its onslaught on the country's lives and lifelines. The Met Office had posted yellow warnings in large swathes of the nation in the aftermath of blizzards brought to Britain by the storm Larisa.

A liberal arts college in Waterville, Maine went into lockdown on Saturday morning after a shot was fired in a student housing complex. The shot was reportedly fired during a "massive annual party", ABC News reported.

Is he for real? Indeed, no one really knows because Elon Musk frequently tweets 'bombshells' that indicate outlandish ideas. What then did the CEO of Tesla do this time? Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has said that he is open to the possibility of purchasing the defunct Silicon Valley Bank. He made these comments in response to a Tweet from Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. Tan recommended that Musk acquire the bank and transform it into a digital bank.

A Russian strike in Ukraine's Kherson city on Saturday (March 11) killed three people and injured two others. According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson's regional military administration, the casualties occurred when a car was hit by a shell and caught fire, the news agency AFP reported. Taking to Telegram, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office posted a photograph of firefighters standing next to the charred car.