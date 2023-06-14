Top 10 world news: Putin hints at his plan to attack Kyiv, stabbing incident in UK kills 2, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his statement, hinted at another attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv and threatened to launch a new offensive. Russian troops "already were near Kyiv", he stated. “Should we come back there or not? Only I could give an answer,” Putin said. On the other hand, Three people were arrested after a double stabbing incident on Tuesday (June 13) which left one student from the Indian city of Hyderabad dead and another woman aged 28 injured in north-west London’s Wembley.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his statement, hinted at another attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv and threatened to launch a new offensive. Ignoring the botched attack by Russia on Kyiv which changed a "three-day special military operation" into months of full-scale war, Putin stated that he was taking into consideration a second attempt. The statement was made by Putin while speaking to military bloggers and war reporters.

Three people were arrested after a double stabbing incident, on Tuesday (June 13) which left one student from the Indian city of Hyderabad dead and another woman aged 28 injured in north-west London’s Wembley. The two women were found by the police in London’s Neeld Crescent with multiple knife injuries at around 10:00 am (local time).

At least 78 migrants lost their lives after their boat capsized and sank off the Peloponnese early on Wednesday, said the country's coast guard. As per the coastguard, more people are feared missing in the incident and the death toll is expected to rise much higher.

Sultan Al Neyadi, who is a UAE astronaut, has clicked images of Cyclone Biparjoy from space. Al Neyadi, who is currently on the longest Arab space mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), also shared a stunning video that shows the formation of a tropical cyclone over the Arabian Sea.

US Secretary of State Antony Bliken will be on a rare visit to China this weekend. The top diplomat will seek to reduce the chances of miscalculation in tense relations between the US and China. However, both countries are expecting that long-term tensions will fester. The US has confirmed that Blinken will go to China this weekend.

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of English star Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund after reaching an agreement in principle. Bellingham, a long-term target for the Spanish giants joins Brahim Diaz in the incomings with a reported fee of around $100 million being paid for the star. He will be presented to the Madrid crowd on Thursday, June 15 at 12 PM local time as he joins the likes of Michael Owen, David Beckham, and Steve McManaman to have played for the Madrid giants.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on an official state visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. This visit holds greater significance compared to his previous trips to Washington as per diplomatic protocol.

China-based Hainan Airlines has been facing criticism for its policy of suspending flight attendants if they are above a certain weight limit. The carrier has defended the move of imposing weight requirements after the report went viral on social media platforms.

A team at the US Geological Survey's (USGS) Astrogeology Science Centre generated a map of planet Mars using the treasure trove of data which was collected by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The newly-generated map of Mars will make viewing the Martian landscape more easier than before, allowing people to navigate through it even on their smartphones.