Images and video taken from space show Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea

Sultan Al Neyadi, who is a UAE astronaut, has clicked images of Cyclone Biparjoy from space. Al Neyadi, who is currently on the longest Arab space mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), also shared a stunning video that shows the formation of a tropical cyclone over the Arabian Sea.

Earlier this month, Cyclone Biparjoy formed in the Arabian Sea is now heading north and northeast towards the India-Pakistan coast. Al Neyadi posted the videos and images on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote, "The International Space Station provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring. Stay safe, everyone!"

Here are the images and video: As promised in my previous video 📸 here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/u7GjyfvmB9 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 14, 2023

Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured.



The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.🌩️🌀



Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/dgr3SnAG0F — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 13, 2023 × Cyclone Biparjoy latest updates More than 100,000 people have been evacuated in India and Pakistan, which are in the expected path of the fierce cyclone. The forecasters warned on Wednesday that the cyclone could devastate homes and tear down power lines and both nations are taking appropriate steps to minimise the damage it may cause to life and property.

While informing about the current situation, Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday that 62,000 people had been evacuated from the country's southeastern coastline. Rehman added that 75 relief camps have been set up at schools and colleges.

In India, the Gujarat government said that eight districts in the west Indian state of India are expected to be affected. Fishing operations in the region have been suspended until Friday (June 16) while schools have declared holidays.

India's meteorologists issued warnings as they said that there's a potential for "widespread damage", including the destruction of crops, "bending or uprooting of power and communication poles" and disruption of railways and roads.

Cyclone Biparjoy is in the category of a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in India's western state of Gujarat and Karachi in southern Pakistan by Thursday evening.

Experts have noted that the cyclone is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 125-135 km per hour gusting up to 150 km per hour.

India's weather office said that the storm lay centred about 280 km west-southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port and 340 km south-southwest of Karachi on Wednesday morning.

So far, at least seven people have died in India because of the mishaps emerging from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone.

India Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter that the armed forces were "ready to provide every possible assistance". Singh also mentioned that disaster response teams are also mobilised and a warning of the risk of "flooding in some low-lying areas" is issued.

(With inputs from agencies)

