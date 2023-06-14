Cyclone 'Biparjoy' updates: IMD warns of flood, power disruption; 95 trains cancelled till June 15

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is getting mightier in areas near the Indian coastline and can now possibly bring floods to already affected areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warns. Biparjoy caused a huge surge near the coastal areas of Gujarat and has now converted into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. The Met department warned of the possibility of floods in the low-lying areas of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Morbi districts of Gujarat.

While Biparjoy lost some of its intensity, experts warned that it could pick up the pace again and can cause colossal devastation in Gujarat by triggering gigantic storm surges. Current position of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ The cyclone lay centred over the Northeast Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Gujarat’s Jakhau Port, 300 km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 310 km west-southwest of Naliya, 350 km west of Porbandar, and 370 km south-southwest of Karachi, Pakistan.

Watch | Cyclone Biparjoy sets tense nerve along its route × The severe cyclonic storm is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by June 15 evening. It will reach there with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km per hour gusting to 150 km per hour. Major damage expected Biparjoy will make landfall between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on June 15. The Met department said total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses are expected in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot districts. The very severe cyclonic storm can disrupt power and communication poles in these areas and can also hinder railways and damage standing crops, plantations and orchards. Rain prediction ahead of the storm The cyclonic storms are expected to bring light to moderate rainfall today at most places in the coastal areas of Gujarat with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places. The intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places are very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar on June 15.

Also Read | What's forcing women to quit India's largest IT firm TCS? Dozens of trains cancelled As many as 95 trains running through, originating or terminating in coastal areas of Gujarat will remain cancelled or short-terminated till June 15, as per the Western Railway.

Here is the list of cancelled trains:

• 22955 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Kutch Express

• 20907 Dadar - Bhuj Express

• 09480 Okha - Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily)

• 09479 Rajkot - Okha Unreserved Special (Daily)

• 19251 Veraval - Okha Express

• 19252 Okha – Veraval Express

