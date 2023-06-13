Mango diplomacy: Bangladesh PM gifts mangoes to PM Modi, WB CM Banerjee

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 600 Kg of mangoes as a gift to chief minister of Indian state West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, said Bangladesh officials as reported by Press Trust of India. Other reports in Indian media said that in addition to Mamata Banerjee, CM of West Bengal, the mangoes were also sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal CM Banerjee had sent mangoes to PM Hasina six days ago.

A press note from the High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata said that the mangoes were handpicked specially for the Indian side from the orchards of Rajshahi region which is famed for its delicious crop.

Watch | Bangladesh: Jamaat-e-Islami holds its first political rally after a decade ×

"Mangoes comprising the 'Himsagar' and 'Langra' variants have been sent to Banerjee, as part of diplomatic efforts. Last year, too, we had sent mangoes," an official in the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission said as quoted by PTI.

The annual diplomatic gesture from PM Hasina first came into prominence in the 1990s when she gifted the famous hilsa fish to prominent Indian leaders. These included Jyoti Basu who was then Chief Minister of West Bengal.

PM Hasina is expected to visit India for G20 Summit. The mango diplomacy Gifting mangoes may appear odd to the uninitiated but this convention has been part of diplmocay between countries in the region.

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had gifted mangoes to China's Mao Zedong.

The mango diplmacy has been also observed in domestic politics of India. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has in past gifted Himsagar mangoes to her political oppnents to cool the tempers. 'Himsagar' aptly means 'an ocean of soothing ice'.

Also Read | Bangladesh transgender community: On the road to equality and progress

Six days ago Banerjee sent mangoes to Indian PM, president and the Bangladesh PM.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had sent mangoes in 2021 as well. At that time Bangladeshi trucks containing 2600 kg of 'Haribhanga' mangoes had entered India.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.