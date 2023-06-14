Official: Real Madrid announce Jude Bellingham signing from Borussia Dortmund, to be unveiled on Thursday

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of English star Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund after reaching an agreement in principle. Bellingham, a long-term target for the Spanish giants joins Brahim Diaz in the incomings with a reported fee of around $100 million being paid for the star. He will be presented to the Madrid crowd on Thursday, June 15 at 12 PM local time as he joins the likes of Michael Owen, David Beckham, and Steve McManaman to have played for the Madrid giants. 🌟 @BellinghamJude 🌟

🎶 #HeyJude pic.twitter.com/Oo9UA1iQFv — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 14, 2023 × Statement from Real Madrid “Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons. Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City,” an official release from Real Madrid read.

Bellingham, a long-term target for the board, helped Dortmund finish runners-up in the Bundesliga last season and only missed out on the title on the final day. The 2-2 draw for Dortmund coupled with Bayern Munich’s win against Koln was the last straw for the Englishman. He will be in Madrid On Thursday before he links with the national squad for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

In 132 appearances for the German side, Bellingham has scored 24 goals and will form a midfield partnership with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The former Birmingham City star was signed in 2020 by Dortmund and also made his debut for the national side while playing in Germany.

Real to go for more Real on the other hand, may not be done with their signings as they plan to Lure Bellingham's English teammate Harry Kane, who has one year left on his current deal with Tottenham Hotspur. Kylian Mbappe is another target for the side if he is made available by Paris Saint-Germain in the window. The 14-time European champions had a disappointing outing in 2023 where they only won the Copa del Rey and lost to Manchester City in the semifinal of the Champions League. Barcelona piped them to the La Liga title as well which saw them end the season with only one trophy.

