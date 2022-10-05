Top 10 world news: Poland discussed nuke sharing with US, OPEC+ reduces oil production, and more

According to a Bloomberg report, Poland President Andrzej Duda talked to the United States and discussed the idea of housing weapons of mass destruction. OPEC+'s cut in oil production may cause oil prices to rise. The prices have dropped to about USD 90 from USD 120 three months ago.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Poland approached US about sharing nuclear weapons: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Poland has discussed the idea of sharing nuclear weapons with its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally the United States.

OPEC+ decides to reduce oil production despite US pressure

Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) on Wednesday (October 5) agreed to big cuts to oil production. These are deepest cuts in production since 2020 COVID pandemic. The decision was taken at a meeting in Vienna and despite pressure from the US and other to increase production.

Scientist trio awarded Nobel Prize for pioneering work on 'click chemistry'

Three scientists from the United States and Denmark who built the framework for a more practical kind of chemistry were given the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday.

South Korean military apologises after failed missile launch alarmed citizens

South Korea’s military apologised for a failed missile launch amid its joined drill with the United States in response to North Korea. According to reports, the missile launched during the drill malfunctioned and crashed causing alarm among nearby residents who thought they were under attack from North Korea.

In a protest-hit speech, Truss pledges to steer country through 'stormy days'

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday pledged to steer Britain through "stormy days", in a speech that was interrupted by Greenpeace protesters. This was Truss' first address at Conservative Party conference after she became PM.

Iran summons Britain's ambassador as nationwide protests wreak havoc

Iran summoned the British ambassador for the second time since nationwide protests broke out last month, intensifying claims that the West was involved in the unrest that was started by the death of a young woman named Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody, as per the Iranian media on Wednesday.

Pegasus spyware strikes again in Mexico despite government's assurances: Report

Israeli spyware firm NSO group that manufactures the controversial Pegasus software has been accused of hacking journalists and human rights defenders in Mexico, after the current government explicitly said it was not going to use the program, according to new research.

Ethiopia accepts African Union invitation to peace talks

Ethiopia's government has accepted an invitation by the African Union to participate in peace talks aimed at ending a two-year conflict with rival Tigray forces, the prime minister's national security adviser said on Wednesday.

After a 8-month experiment, SWIFT lays out blueprint for central bank digital currency network

Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a global central bank digital currency (CBDC) network following an eight-month experiment on different technologies and currencies.

Solomon Islands wanted 'indirect' Chinese references removed from US-led Pacific partnership deal

On Tuesday, Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele said that they will not sign the United States government’s Pacific partnership deal until “indirect” references to China are annexed from the agreement. The declaration would strengthen Washington’s ties with at least 14 Pacific nations and include provisions for increased cooperation on maritime security, climate change and economic development.