India marked its 75th anniversary of the adoption of the constitution with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Lok Sabha on Saturday (Dec 14). Meanwhile in West Asis crisis updates, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday (Dec 14) that the United States made "direct contact" with Syria's victorious Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels even after terming the group as a terrorist organisation. Latest in South Korea's politics, the lawmakers passed an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol after his failed martial law bid.

India is the 'mother of democracy': PM Modi marks 75th anniversary of the adoption of Indian Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 14) addressed the Lok Sabha (lower House of the Indian Parliament) during a special debate marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution. The two-day debate, organised to commemorate this historic milestone, began in the lower house of Parliament on Friday.

US makes 'direct contact' with Syria's rebels; Turkey reopens embassy in Damascus after 12 years

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has made "direct contact" with Syria's victorious Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels on Saturday (Dec 14) despite designating the group as terrorists. "We've been in contact with HTS and with other parties," Blinken told reporters.

South Korea President Yoon impeached: What happens now? All you need to know

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday (Dec 14) passed an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid. The opposition passed the motion with 204 votes — four more than the 200 needed to remove Yoon from office over the alleged "insurrection" which last week threw South Korea into its deepest political turmoil in years.

Who is Georgia's new far-right President Mikheil Kavelashvili?

Former footballer and far-right politician Mikheil Kavelashvili was elected as Georgia's new president on Saturday (Dec 14) in an indirect election, termed as "illegitimate" by the current pro-EU (European Union) leader. Kavelashvili was chosen by the governing Georgian Dream party. He is known for his expletive-laden parliament speeches and controversial statements against government critics and LGBTQ+ people.

Texas sues New York doctor for mailing abortion pills to woman in Dallas

The US state of Texas sued a female doctor from New York named Dr Margaret Daley Carpenter for allegedly mailing abortion pills to a woman in Dallas despite the ban on the procedure in the state. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday (Dec 12), alleged that Dr Carpenter sent abortion pills to a 20-year-old woman via telemedicine.

Thai police detains 2 suspects after blast at Red Cross Fair concert leaves 3 dead, 48 injured

Thai police reported on Saturday (Dec 14) that two suspects had been taken into custody as authorities continued investigating a bombing in northern Thailand that killed at least three people and left dozens injured.

At least 18 killed in Israeli Gaza strikes: Palestinian medics

At least 18 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday, medics said, while the Israeli military said it targeted gunmen operating from shelters and aid storages.

From Bezos to Zuckerberg, top US CEOs line up to embrace Trump who once they ditched

In what can be best described as a change of fortunes, United States President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory has made him the apple of the eyes of CEOs, executives and influential business leaders. The same executives who literally abandoned Trump following his 2020 loss against President Joe Biden are now lining up to shake his hands.

BGT: 'History of this venue..,' Vaughan unhappy with Rohit bowling first Gabba

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan isn't happy with India skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first at the Gabba in third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against Australia. Rohit won the toss on Saturday (Dec 14) on a green surface under overcast conditions and elected to bowl first in Brisbane.

Swift turns Santa for young fan with a surprise gift after hospital visit

Taylor Swift (Santa Claus) came early this year! A heart-melting gesture! Time and again, Swift has won the hearts of her millions of fans with her sweet behaviours and surprise offerings.