Bangkok, Thailand

Advertisment

Thai police reported on Saturday (Dec 14) that two suspects had been taken into custody as authorities continued investigating a bombing in northern Thailand that killed at least three people and left dozens injured.

The incident occurred on Friday night at the Red Cross Fair 2024 in Umphang District, Tak Province, which borders Myanmar.

A bomb, believed to be a homemade device, was thrown into a crowd near a concert stage where people were enjoying a performance at approximately 11:30 pm (local time). Local police confirmed that at least 48 individuals were injured.

Advertisment

Also read: South Korea President Yoon impeached: What happens now? All you need to know

Defence Ministry spokesperson Thanathip Sawangsang told The Associated Press that local police had reported a fight between rival groups of men before the explosion. He clarified that there was no indication of a wider security threat. “The forensic evidence showed that the explosive device was a homemade bomb,” Thanathip added.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra extended her condolences to the victims and their families. She asked security forces and relevant agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and assist those affected.

Advertisment

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsap said, “She has tasked the National Police Chief and local security agencies with prioritising care for the injured, conducting detailed investigations, and gathering evidence to apprehend the perpetrators quickly.”

Watch: Syria: Watchdog Warns Syria On Chemical Weapons; Israeli Strikes Target Syrian Military Assets

Jirayu added, “Additionally, she has instructed police, administrative officers, and security personnel nationwide to enhance safety measures at festivals during this period. This includes conducting hazardous materials inspections to ensure public safety.”

“These measures are to be implemented urgently, with progress reports submitted to the Prime Minister.”

(With inputs from agencies)