Top 10 world news: Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto's exclusive interview, Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock, and more

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there is no substance to former PM Imran Khan's claim that current government's foreign policy vis-a-vis America lacked substance. Indian and Chinese foreign ministers attended a regional conference in Uzbekistan. Sharat Sabharwal, who is India's former envoy to Islamabad, revealed chilling details of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Months after the infamous incident during Oscars 2022 when Will Smith went on to slap presenter Chris Rock, the 'Men in Black' actor has offered a second apology.

Exclusive: India is a neighbour, we cannot choose our neighbours: Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to WION

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday (July 29), spoke exclusively to WION in Tashkent and said that there is no substance to former PM Imran Khan's claim that current government's foreign policy vis-a-vis America lacked substance.

India, China ministers attend summit as Delhi keeps eye on Chinese ship

Indian and Chinese foreign ministers on Friday (July 29), attended a regional conference in Uzbekistan. The conference came just a day after New Delhi expressed displeased at Chinese military ship's planned visit to Hambantota, a strategic port in Sri Lanka near waters that see heavy presence of Indian Navy ships.

2008 Mumbai attacks: India's then envoy to Islamabad reveals details involving Pakistan Army

Sharat Sabharwal, who is India's former envoy to Islamabad, revealed chilling details of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. As quoted by an Indian news website Hindustan Times, Sabharwal claimed in his book that less than two years after the attacks, Pakistan Army told him that no action would be taken against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed. As per the report, they said there was "no evidence" against Saeed.

Russia expresses support for 'One China Policy' after Xi's tough talk to US on Taiwan

Russia said on Friday (July 29) that it supported 'One China' policy on Taiwan. This development has taken place after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden that US should not play with fire over Taiwan.

All squadrons of MiG-21 to retire by 2025: Indian Air Force

As a result of recent fatal crashes involving Soviet-era fighter jets, safety concerns have grown and authorities are being forced to accelerate the introduction of LCA Tejas aircraft, which is why the Indian Air Force will phase out the remaining fleet of MiG-21 Bison aircraft by 2025 and retire one more squadron by September 30.

Watch: Blast inside Afghanistan's Cricket Stadium during T20 cricket tournament

A horrific suicide bomb blast is reported at the international cricket stadium (Kabul) in Afghanistan during the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League.

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock, his family for the Oscar slap incident: 'My behaviour was unacceptable'

Months after the infamous incident during Oscars 2022 when Will Smith went on to slap presenter Chris Rock, the 'Men in Black' actor has offered a second apology to the actor-comedian.

Monkeypox in US: San Francisco declares public health emergency, New York state declares it 'imminent threat'

In the United States, the New York state has issued a declaration calling monkeypox disease an "imminent" threat. Meanwhile, the city of San Francisco Thursday (July 28) announced a state of emergency.

China to miss its year-end 5.5 per cent economic growth target

After the Chinese economy grew by a tiny 0.4 per cent in the second quarter, another blow has come the country's way. Reportedly, after a quarterly economic meeting between the Politburo members, a statement was released where the leaders stated that they would strive to achieve the 'best results possible'.

US Supreme Court judge mocks Prince Harry, Boris Johnson over Roe V Wade overturning

A US Supreme Court judge has made remarks which have widely been perceived as mocking world leaders and personalities who spoke against the overturning of landmark Roe v Wade ruling.