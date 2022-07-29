Russia expresses support for 'One China Policy' after Xi's tough talk to US

Russia said on Friday (July 29) that it supported 'One China' policy. Russia extended its support to China over Taiwan. This development has taken place after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden that US should not play with fire over Taiwan.

"Our position on the existence of only one China remains unchanged," Lavrov told reporters in Tashkent. "We have no problem with upholding the principle of China's sovereignty."

China considers Taiwan its own territory and has not ruled out use of force to take control of it. Chinese fighters have repeatedly entered Taiwan's Air Defence Zone in recent past.

The Kremlin echoed Lavrov's comments and expressed 'solidarity' with China.

"Certainly we are in solidarity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and believe that no country in the world should have the right to question this or take any inflammatory or other steps," he added.

"We are convinced that such behaviour on the international arena can only cause additional tension."

China is also fiercely opposing US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi's plpanned Taiwan visit.

Russian support to China over Taiwan has come after China put its weight behind Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Russia's assault on Ukraine has heightened fears that Beijing might similarly follow through on threats to annex its much smaller and outgunned neighbour.

(With inputs from agencies)

