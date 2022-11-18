Top 10 world news: Nord stream blast probe, US-Japan military drills, chaos at Twitter and more

After North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in the waters within the Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration announced military drills with the United States to bolster Japanese defences. Swedish officials confirmed Friday that the September blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines were acts of sabotage. Meanwhile, the chaos inside Twitter headquarters left millions of Tweeples wondering if this means an end of microblogging platform in its current form.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Swedish officials confirmed Friday that the September blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines were acts of sabotage. The attacks had destroyed sections of the pipeline that carries gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The Japanese Defence Ministry announced on Friday that Japan and the United States held joint military drills over the Sea of Japan right after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in the waters within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the northern region of Hokkaido.

In a major turnaround, the Biden administration has told a US court that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman should be granted sovereign immunity in a civil case brought against him by the fiancée of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The US government made these observations in an affidavit submitted to the Washington federal court in the case pertaining to the killing of Khashoggi.

China on Friday removed the limits on the number of people allowed at theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in "low-risk areas without Covid-19 outbreaks". At the same time, authorities at Beijing's biggest district urged people to stay home during the weekends even after tweaking the rules by removing capacity limits at entertainment venues.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris told Asian leaders on Friday that the "United States is here to stay” referring to the country's interest in the region both as an economic as well as strategic partner. During her address at the ongoing Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Harris once again emphasised the commitment showed by the US towards its Asian allies and said that the country has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.”

Twitter users are now increasingly wondering if they will get to keep parts of their online selves, as the blue bird continues to gasp for stability amid Elon Musk's ultimatum to its employees demanding an "extremely hardcore" work-mode. After Musk laid off thousands of Twitter employees soon after taking over as social media company's owner, users are increasingly reporting log-in failures and glitched home pages.

The United States is all set to become the second country in the world to allow the sale and consumption of lab-grown meat. The US food and drug administration (FDA) said on Friday that it will allow a California-based company called Upside Foods to sell lab-grown meet after all the necessary safety and quality checks. According to CNN, the meat will be produced in a controlled laboratory environment with the help of cells taken from chickens and will not involve any actual slaughter.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow has not ruled out meetings with the United States for achieving "strategic stability". The two nations are all set to hold crucial talks regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) in Egypt between November 29 and December 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo in his latest and most controversial interview with British journalist Piers Morgan not only broke the internet with his loud remarks but also left a bad taste in his current club Manchester United. By going all out against the structure, development, and even the legends of the club, it looks unlikely that he will further participate in any of the activities related to the Red Devils.

Can one ever brush off a murder? Despite the circumstances that may have led to the crime, once there's blood on one's hand, it's hard to wash it off. Something that Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are very aware of in Abhishek Pathak's 'Drishyam 2. The Salgaonkars may have gone scot-free for lack of evidence in the Sam Deshmukh murder case but seven years on, their lives have changed drastically.

