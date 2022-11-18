Russia open to conducting peace talks with United States, says deputy foreign minister

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow has not ruled out meetings with the United States for achieving "strategic stability". The two nations are all set to hold crucial talks regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) in Egypt between November 29 and December 6. "If the Americans show interest and readiness, we will not refuse," Ryabkov told AFP.

In 2021, both the US and Russia agreed to extend their nuclear arms control pact for five more years but Moscow did not allow American authorities to inspect its nuclear sites under the terms of the agreement.

While the conversations are expected to mainly include topics of strategic stability, Ryabkov made it clear that Russia will not have any conversation regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has expressed optimism regarding a prisoner swap that includes American basketball star Brittney Griner. The Kremlin said that Griner can be sent to the US in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout who is currently serving 25 years in prison on a 2012 conviction.

"I would like to hope that the prospect (of an exchange) is not only still a topical issue, but that it is being strengthened, and the moment comes when we get a concrete agreement," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.