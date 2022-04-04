Top 10 world news: Nine new Covid symptoms, Bucha killings and more

United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) has added nine new symptoms to its list. In other news, Russia's assault on Ukraine continues for the sixth week. In the latest, Ukrainian authorities have alleged a series of gruesome crimes against Moscow, these include heinous acts like raping and branding girls.

UK's NHS adds nine new coronavirus symptoms to its list. Check them out!

The NHS has expanded the official list of COVID-19 symptoms to include nine new ones. New symptoms include sore throat, lethargy, and headache.

This US diplomat apparently caused political instability in Pakistan and 'threatened' PM Imran Khan

Reports have claimed that Donald Lu was apparently involved in the conspiracy to oust Imran Khan from power. Lu is an Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Pakistan media outlet DAWN reported.

'Swastika-shaped burns': Ukrainian MP claims Russian soldiers raped and branded girls, shows gory image

Lesia Vasylenk, who is a Ukrainian Member of Parliament, alleged that Russian soldiers have raped girls and also branded them. According to Vasylenk, swastika-shaped burns were found on their bodies.

'Please try and save our motherland': Sri Lanka opposition leader to Indian PM Modi

Sajith Premadasa, the Leader of the Opposition in Sri Lanka, urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 to support the island country to the greatest extent feasible, despite the country's economic problems.

Iran says will return to Vienna only to finalise nuclear deal

Iran said Monday it will only return to Vienna in order to finalise an agreement to revive its landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with the last steps dependent on Washington.

Ukraine war: Russia 'categorically' rejects accusations of Bucha killings and atrocities, orders probe

Ukrainian authorities claimed to have found mass graves in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv after Russian troops recently withdrew from that area.

Downing Street staff slapped with fines for attending party on eve of Prince Phillip’s funeral: Report

Several Downing Street staff have been penalised by the Metropolitan Police for attending a party on the eve of Prince Phillip’s funeral, local media reports said.

Russia-Ukraine crisis causes Turkish inflation to hit fresh record of 61.1 per cent

Turkey's inflation has soared to a new record, official data showed Monday, as analysts see an impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox interest rate policy. Exacerbating a cost of living crisis, consumer prices accelerated to 61.14 per cent at an annual rate, up from 54.4 per cent in February, according to the statistics agency.

In Pics | Carrie Lam: Leader who helped usher in the era of Beijing's dominance in Hong Kong

Carrie Lam is the most controversial and divisive chief executive of Hong Kong since the British handed it over in 1997, announced that she would not seek a second term. Find out more.

Watch | Imran Khan turns on campaign mode & blames the opposition for the constitutional crisis