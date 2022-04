Carrie Lam: Leader who helped usher in the era of Beijing's dominance in Hong Kong

When she became Hong Kong's leader, she pledged to mend divisions, but was instead instrumental in Beijing's campaign to dismantle pro-democracy protests.

Carrie Lam, the most controversial and divisive chief executive of Hong Kong since the British handed it over in 1997, announced that she would not seek a second term.

Who is Lam?

She is a career bureaucrat. After being selected by the small pro-Beijing committee that fills the position, she became Hong Kong's first woman leader in 2017.

Acknowledging the increasing frustration with how Hong Kong was being run and the calls from Hong Kongers for democracy she said in her victory speech, "My priority will be to heal the divide."

She had also vowed to leave her post if she ever lost "mainstream opinion".

Five years later, she exits office with record-low approval ratings, leaving behind a city of 7.4 million citizens with even less say in who leads them.

(Photograph:AFP)