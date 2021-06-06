Top 10 World News: Netanyahu targets social media, Nigeria updates, more

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing real prospects of getting unseated. On Sunday, he lashed out at social media saying that it was being partial against the right wing. In other news, US and EU have condemned Twitter ban in Nigeria. The indefinite ban was declared after Twitter deleted Nigerian president's tweet. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

Amid fears of getting ousted, Netanyahu targets Facebook and Twitter

In tones reminiscent of former U.S. President Trump's allegations of "a stolen election," his comments came a day after the domestic security service appealed to leaders to tone down rhetoric for fear it would spark violence

European Union, US condemn Twitter ban in Nigeria

Nigerian telecoms operators complied with a government directive Friday to suspend access to Twitter indefinitely

Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school grave discovery

He urged Canadian political and religious leaders to "cooperate with determination" to shed light on the finding and to seek reconciliation and healing

Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist in flashpoint district of Jerusalem

The police left a summons for the activist's brother Muhammad

Trump hits out at Biden for 'bowing down' to China, urges him to 'put America first'

While speaking at the North Carolina Republican convention Trump urged Biden to “always put America first”

EU ambassador to UK says trust is low ahead of Brexit talks

Talks are to take place on Northern Ireland protocol

Eastern German state votes in final test before national election

Surveys in the state show a small lead for the Christian Democrats (CDU) of Laschet and Merkel, but the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was running just one percentage point behind in the final poll published on Friday

Too soon to say if lockdown in England will end as planned, says Health Minister Hancock

Hancock referred to a “very significant” impact from the delta variant of coronavirus which was first detected in India last month

From guns to lottery tickets: In true American spirit, states offer incentives to fully vaccinated

Many places in the country have churned out innovative ways to get people inoculated. Ohio and West Virginia offered lotteries, while people in Illinois could get free amusement park tickets

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

Several ceremonies are scheduled on Sunday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the decisive assault that led to the liberation of France and western Europe from Nazi control, and honor those who fell.