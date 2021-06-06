Top 10 World News: Netanyahu targets social media, Nigeria updates, more

Top 10 World News Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Check out what's making news around the world
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing real prospects of getting unseated. On Sunday, he lashed out at social media saying that it was being partial against the right wing. In other news, US and EU have condemned Twitter ban in Nigeria. The indefinite ban was declared after Twitter deleted Nigerian president's tweet. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.
Amid fears of getting ousted, Netanyahu targets Facebook and Twitter
In tones reminiscent of former U.S. President Trump's allegations of "a stolen election," his comments came a day after the domestic security service appealed to leaders to tone down rhetoric for fear it would spark violence
European Union, US condemn Twitter ban in Nigeria
Nigerian telecoms operators complied with a government directive Friday to suspend access to Twitter indefinitely
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school grave discovery
He urged Canadian political and religious leaders to "cooperate with determination" to shed light on the finding and to seek reconciliation and healing
Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist in flashpoint district of Jerusalem
The police left a summons for the activist's brother Muhammad
Trump hits out at Biden for 'bowing down' to China, urges him to 'put America first'
While speaking at the North Carolina Republican convention Trump urged Biden to “always put America first”
EU ambassador to UK says trust is low ahead of Brexit talks
Talks are to take place on Northern Ireland protocol
Eastern German state votes in final test before national election
Surveys in the state show a small lead for the Christian Democrats (CDU) of Laschet and Merkel, but the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was running just one percentage point behind in the final poll published on Friday
Too soon to say if lockdown in England will end as planned, says Health Minister Hancock
Hancock referred to a “very significant” impact from the delta variant of coronavirus which was first detected in India last month
From guns to lottery tickets: In true American spirit, states offer incentives to fully vaccinated
Many places in the country have churned out innovative ways to get people inoculated. Ohio and West Virginia offered lotteries, while people in Illinois could get free amusement park tickets
Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart
Several ceremonies are scheduled on Sunday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the decisive assault that led to the liberation of France and western Europe from Nazi control, and honor those who fell.