From guns to lottery tickets: In true American spirit, states offer incentives to fully vaccinated

The world is facing an unprecedented crisis in COVID-19. Lack of awareness and conspiracies surrounding vaccines have contributed to hesitancy among many. To tackle this, the United States is leading the way.

Many places in the country have churned out innovative ways to get people inoculated. Ohio and West Virginia offered lotteries, while people in Illinois could get free amusement park tickets. Restaurants and bars in different parts of the country are also offering discounts and free beers to those who have received both jabs of the Covid vaccine.

But now, West Virginia has upped the game by offering a chance to win hunting rifles/shotguns to those who get vaccinated.

None of these incentives are a sham. According to The Guardian, many people have won big in the lotteries, with one individual of Ohio, Jonathan Carlyle raking in a million dollars! To destroy vaccine hesitancy, local leaders in the United States are trying new tricks to lure people into the world of antibodies.

In New Jersey, many outlets were offering free beer to those who have been jabbed. In Minnesota, the governor has offered gift cards and fishing licenses among many things to people who give up their hesitancy and go with the science.

But no state has offered America’s favourite item until now - a gun!

These are dire times and American leaders are leaving no stone unturned to help people cross over to the other side of the pandemic, which can be only achieved after a majority of the US population develops immunity through vaccines or infection.

But the cost of infection is too high, even in the United States which has witnessed the highest death toll in the world and very recently started showing signs of recovery. The US saw world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,357,080 and 597,377 respectively as of June 6.

Even with almost half of the population having received Covid jabs, the US still has a long way to go in terms of national inoculation. While many states are touching the 70 per cent mark, many still linger below 50 per cent.

President Joe Biden wants 70 per cent of US adults vaccinated by July 4, America’s favourite holiday.

