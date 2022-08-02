Top 10 world news: Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, trouble mounts for Imran Khan, and more

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taipei, Taiwan. United States used Pakistan airspace for the drone which killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled on Tuesday (August 2) that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party had received millions of dollars as prohibited funds.

Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, escorted by Taiwan Air Force jets

Despite overwhelming pressure from China and the posturing tactics of Xi Jinping, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taipei, Taiwan.

US used Pakistan airspace to carry out drone strike that killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri: Report

The United States used Pakistan airspace for the drone which killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri in the heart of the Afghanistan capital Kabul, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported citing security analysts.

US is directly involved in Ukraine conflict, alleges Russia

Russia on Tuesday alleged that the United States was directly involved in Ukraine conflict. It alleged that US spies were approving and co-ordinating Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian military.

Trouble mounts for Imran Khan as Pakistan election agency rules PTI got illegal funds

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled on Tuesday (August 2) that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party had received millions of dollars as prohibited funds.

UK: Liz Truss makes U-turn on pledge, first major campaign misstep

UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss, the current favorite to replace Boris Johnson and become next prime minister backtracked on a significant poll promise just a day after announcing it.

India beat Singapore 3-1 to claim second straight men's team table tennis gold at Commonwealth Games

The Indian men's table tennis team led by veteran Sharath Kamal defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final of the men's team event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 to clinch the elusive gold medal.

South Africa: Over 80 men accused of raping 8 women appear in court amid protests

Over 80 men who allegedly gangraped eight women and robbed a video production crew in Krugersdorp, South Africa, appeared in court on Monday.

Forest fires see a spike in Brazilian Amazon in July

The Brazilian Amazon witnessed an eight per cent rise in forest fires in July this year compared with the same month in 2021, AFP reported. According to the Brazilian space agency, INPE, satellite monitoring revealed that Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, battled 5,373 fires in July 2022, while the number stood at 4,977 in the same month last year.

BP profit triples to $9.3 bn on soaring energy prices

British oil giant BP rebounded to second-quarter profit on soaring energy prices, it said Tuesday, after a big loss linked to its Russia exit following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

US planning a crackdown on memory chip makers in China: Report

In an effort to halt China's semiconductor sector advance and protect its own companies, the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China.