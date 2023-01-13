Top 10 world news: Moscow claims Soledar's 'liberation', 900mn Covid infections in China, and more

From the front lines of war between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow claimed the 'liberation' of Soledar. The Kremlin's claim was subsequently denied by Kyiv. Russia attempted to up the ante in its favour by saying that Belarus too may enter the war in Moscow's favour if it "invades" either country. Meanwhile, as many as 900 million (90 Crore) Chinese people have been infected with Covid amid China's ongoing crisis to control the spread of the virus more than a month after doing away with most pandemic-related restrictions, according to a study by Peking University.

Russian forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. The ministry said that the troops have captured the town, which has been the focus of heavy fighting and bombardment in recent days. Previously, Ukraine said that its forces were still holding out in Soledar after a "hot" night of fighting. President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address on Thursday thanked two Ukrainian units in Soledar. He claimed that Ukraine "are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy".

Russia has warned that Belarus may also enter the ongoing war in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to "invade" either country. Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus and Russia's joint drills aimed at preventing escalation. In an interview with state media, foreign ministry official Aleksey Polishchuk warned that Belarus may join the Ukraine conflict if it or Russia were invaded.

As many as 900 million (90 Crore) Chinese people have been infected with Covid amid China's ongoing crisis to control the spread of the virus more than a month after doing away with most pandemic-related restrictions, according to a study by Peking University. This makes up for 64 per cent of the country's population.

A New York judge on Friday (January 13) fined former United States President Donald Trump's company Trump Organization $1.6 million after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years. The sentence was imposed by Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court after jurors found two affiliates of the company guilty of 17 criminal charges in December last year.

An unexpected growth was registered in the economy of the UK in November as people splurged during the World Cup, stated official data on Friday as analysts warned the country may still face recession because of a crisis due to the high cost of living.

Seven years after Iran cut off its diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia over Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, a restoration of Tehran-Riyadh relations may very well take place. The possibility of bilateral restoration of relations between two west asian rivals is expected after Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that two sides are looking for ways to normalise relations between the two sides.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Thursday (January 12) that Sultan Al Jaber, the head of the country's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), would lead this year's COP28 climate summit. The UAE, which is a major Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil exporter, will be the second Arab country to host the climate summit after Egypt did last year. The summit will be held in November and December in Dubai.

The world's longest river cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas, was launched in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference. The first cruise ship ever built in India, the MV Ganga Vilas, will set sail from the holy town of Varanasi with 32 Swiss tourists on board and travel via Bangladesh to Dibrugarh in Assam. Addressing the event through video conferencing, PM Modi said: “The beginning of the world’s longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India.”

The craze for the forthcoming inaugural Women's IPL is at an all-time high. With the continuous rise of the women's cricket in India, the BCCI is set to host the first-ever Women's IPL in March, 2023. Ahead of the showpiece event, the Manchester United owners, who had tried their hand to acquire an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in 2021, confirmed their interest in the forthcoming women's tournament.

Victor Mukherjee's 'Lakadbaggha' ('hyena' in English) has Anshuman Jha portraying Arjun Bakshi, a young man in Kolkata who is a deliveryman by day and a hooded vigilante by night who protects and fights for stray dogs. He prowls the dingy streets of the city, looking for dogs to pet and scare off anyone harassing them using his martial arts skills. In his own words, he wants to be a voice for the voiceless. For all intents and purposes, he is Batman, only for the animals. And similar to the Dark Knight, he has a strict code of not killing, only incapacitation. Though, there is one difference: he does not purposely pick fights and attacks only when he is left with no other option.

