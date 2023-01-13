Trump Organization to be senteced for 15-year tax fraud: Report

Former United States President Donald Trump's company Trump Organization will be sentenced for 15-year tax fraud. A New York judge will impose the sentence after jurors in Manhattan found two affiliates of the company guilty of 17 criminal charges in December last year. The sentencing comes after Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of the Trump Organization was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday (January 10) by Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court. Last summer, Weisselberg had pleaded guilty to evading taxes on $1.7 million in compensation.

Neither Donald Trump nor his children, who helped operate and promote the Trump Organization, are expected to be in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing and the company will be represented by its lawyers. The maximum penalty that Justice Juan Merchan can impose is $1.6 million, an amount which is equal to double the taxes that a small group of executives avoided on benefits which included rent-free apartments in Trump buildings, private school tuition and luxury cars, a report by the Associated Press on Friday (January 13) said.

While serving as the Trump Organization's CFO, Allen Weisselberg, 75, received a rent-free apartment in a Trump-branded building in Manhattan. Weisselberg and his wife were given Mercedes-Benz cars which were leased by the company. When his grandchildren went to an exclusive private school, Donald Trump paid their tuition fee, the Associated Press report said.

When he was called to testify against the company at trial, the 75-year-old testified he didn’t pay taxes on that compensation, and that he and a company vice president conspired to hide the perks by having the company issue falsified W-2 forms. Weisselberg also said nobody in the Trump family knew what he did. “It was my own personal greed that led to this,” he told jurors.

“Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg,” lawyers of the Trump Organization said, contending the former CFO went rogue and betrayed the company’s trust.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who is eyeing a comeback in 2024, said the case against the Trump Organization is part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” waged against him by Democrats. But this is not the only legal challenge for him. Trump is facing investigations related to the Capitol riots, his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House, and efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies)



