LIVE Updates | Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow says it completes 'liberation' of Soledar
Story highlights
Russian forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. The ministry said that the troops have captured the town, which has been the focus of heavy fighting and bombardment in recent days.
Previously, Ukraine said that its forces were still holding out in Soledar after a "hot" night of fighting. President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address on Thursday thanked two Ukrainian units in Soledar. He claimed that Ukraine "are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy".
Ukrainian authorities have not responded to Russia's claim.
Read all the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here:
Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.
Soledar, known for being the largest salt mine in Europe, has now become the epicentre of fighting. Its 200 kilometres of underground tunnels have given a tactical advantage to the troops.
The town of Soledar is crucial in the ongoing war as it is just 15 kilometres from Bakhmut, which is a key prize for Russian troops and key to Moscow's main goal of wresting all of Donetsk.
Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, who is the Russian Defence Ministry's spokesman, said: "The liberation of the town of Soledar was completed in the evening of January 12."
Konashenkov added that the development was important for the continuation of offensive operations in the Donetsk region.
Konashenkov further said that taking control of Soledar would allow Russian forces to cut supply lines for the Ukrainian forces in the Donestsk city of Bakhmut and then block and encircle the Ukrainian units there.
Here are some satellite images that show how the ongoing war changed Ukraine.
Click Here to see all the images
Russia said Friday it had taken control of Soledar, a town in eastern Ukraine that has been a hotspot of fighting in Moscow's offensive.
The defence ministry said that "on the evening of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed, which is important for the continuation of successful offensive operations" in Donetsk. It referred to a region in eastern Ukraine that Moscow is seeking to capture fully.
There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of Russia's claim.