Manchester United to own a franchise in WIPL? Owners confirm interest

The craze for the forthcoming inaugural Women's IPL is at an all-time high. With the continuous rise of the women's cricket in India, the BCCI is set to host the first-ever Women's IPL in March, 2023. Ahead of the showpiece event, the Manchester United owners, who had tried their hand to acquire an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in 2021, confirmed their interest in the forthcoming women's tournament.

On the sidelines of the ongoing ILT20 in Dubai, where Man United owns the Desert Vipers team, a representative for the owners told Cricbuzz that the Avaram Glazer is looking at the WIPL.

"Having bought into the ILT20, it is natural for us to look into other cricket opportunities around the world, including Women's IPL," Phil Oliver, the CEO of Desert Vipers, told the cricket portal on Friday (January 13). As per reports, the BCCI is set to conduct the auction for the WIPL franchises later this month, on January 25. Meanwhile, the media rights auction will take place on January 16.

Oliver, however, didn't reveal if the club has bought the Invitation To Tender (ITT) document, which is a prerequisite for buying a side in WIPL. "I can't reveal the details of how far we are in that process but I am happy to say that we are looking into all opportunities, including the WIPL. The India market is of interest to us. A lot of Indian cricket fans will be watching this tournament and will see what the Desert Vipers will bring to that. If anything, we want to bring an exciting brand of cricket to the Indian fans, just as to our fans all around the world," Oliver asserted. It is to be noted the ITT will be up for purchase till January 21.

It is believed that Man United were keen to buy one of the two new IPL teams, i.e. the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) -- eventually bought by Sanjiv Goenka group -- and Gujarat Titans (now owned by CVC Capital Group) in late 2021. Nonetheless, Oliver was quick to point out that not Man United but Avaram Glazer, of Lancer Capital, had bid for an IPL team.