"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid. The BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion," the BCCI said
Inaugural Women's IPL: Media rights auction postponed to January 16 with conditions attached
The media rights auction for the Women's IPL will be held on January 16, instead of January 12. Here's all you need to know:
All eyes are now on the inaugural edition of the Women's IPL, to be held early in March. With the stupendous rise of the women's cricket in India, the inaugural edition is expected to be a huge hit. Ahead of the first season, the media rights auction will be held on January 16. It has been postponed by four days, as it was to take place on January 12, whereas the sale of teams will be over by January end to allow new franchises to have at least a month before the commencement of the showpiece event.
The media rights sale will take place by mid-January but there are few conditions attached, as revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "If for any reason, 5 (five) Teams are not constituted to play in the League in Season 2023 or the League is not organized in Season 2023, then all the Media Rights Agreements shall stand terminated," the BCCI mentioned in the Invitation To Tender (ITT) document.
There is, however, another clause in the ITT that can raise eyebrows. It reads, "It is important to note that once the 5 (five) Teams are selected, participation by a Team in the League is subject to various terms and conditions, and BCCI is not providing any assurance or guarantee regarding participation of all 5 (five) Teams."
Talking about the media rights auction, it will be a closed process with the best bidder, not necessarily the highest, to walk away with the rights.
As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI have confirmed that there is no base price for any team. Given the rise of women's cricket nationwide, IPL franchises such as Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are keen become a part of WIPL and own a team.