Canada PM race: 'Rock star' central banker Mark Carney considering to run for top job

More and more politicians in Canada are eyeing to become the next prime minister after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday. The latest to join the PM race is economist and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, who served as the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England (BoE).

Meta to toss out factcheckers to reduce censorship, restore 'free expression'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday (Jan 7) announced that the company will be making some changes to the moderation policies and practices, citing its aim to embrace free speech.

Tibet earthquake: Death toll rises to 95 as several buildings collapse in region

A powerful earthquake jolted Tibet near the Nepalese border on Tuesday (Jan 7), bringing down several buildings and claiming the lives of 95 people, wounding 130 others, reported state media.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, controversial France far-right leader, dies at 96. Who was he?

Jean-Marie Le Pen, a controversial figure in French politics, died aged 96 on Tuesday (Jan 7).

X suspends journalist for debunking conspiracy that Elon Musk's fan account is Musk himself. Here's what billionaire says

A strange conspiracy theory has been debunked that an account on the social media platform X claiming to be a fan of Elon Musk is actually the billionaire himself. A journalist named Jacqueline Sweet revealed in her article published in the UK magazine The Spectator that the account belongs to a man living in Fiji.

Hamas official threatens to take legal action against US diplomat Blinken for 'partnership' in Israeli crimes

Hamas official Osama Hamdan threatened US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that he will be prosecuted for his role in the Gaza war, calling him "a partner in the war of extermination".

Two death row inmates turn down Biden's pardon, choose death sentence instead. Here's why

Two of the 37 death row inmates US President Joe Biden pardoned last month are refusing the commutation of their death sentences to life sentences. The two men, as per NBC News, have taken the unusual stance of refusing to sign paperwork that would spare them from the death chamber.

UK experts call on China to provide key information on HMPV outbreak as cases double in Britain

As people have begun freaking out about the potential outbreak of the respiratory infection Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), the top UK virus experts have called on Chinese authorities to disclose vital information on the infection, Daily Mail reported.

'Supporting them is difficult,' Yuvraj backs under fire Virat & Rohit

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind senior batter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amid ongoing criticism. The duo is under a lot of heat for the batting performance after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) loss against Australia and 0-3 whitewash in home Test series against New Zealand prior to that.

Watch: Actor Ajith Kumar's Porsche race car crashes at a speed of 180 Kmph at Dubai circuit

Actor Ajith Kumar's car crashed during a practice test run at the Dubai circuit recently. The actor, who is lovingly called Thala Ajith, is in Dubai to participate in the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours race also known as 24H Dubai 2025.