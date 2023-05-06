Top 10 world news: King Charles officially crowned, Wagner chief invites Chechen leader to Bakhmut; and more

King Charles was crowned at his coronation today, the first in the UK in 70 years. People present in the ceremony chanted "God Save The King" as soon as the crown was placed on Charles' head. In keeping with the tradition of UK Prime Ministers performing readings at State occasions, Britain's first PM of Indian heritage and a practising Hindu, read from the Epistle to the Colossians from the New Testament reflecting the theme of service to others. However, the coronation was also met with boos and chants of "Not My King" slogans raised by anti-Monarchy protestors on the streets of Central London.

Click on the headlines to read more.

King Charles III's reign begins officially following UK's first coronation since 1953 King Charles III has been officially crowned the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that has been compared to his mother's coronation 70 years ago.

UK PM Rishi Sunak reads from biblical book at King Charles' multi-faith coronation British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak read from the biblical book of Colossians at King Charles' coronation ceremony on Saturday, at Westminster Abbey in London.

King Charles III's coronation procession met with boos, chants of 'not my King'. Watch! The coronation procession of the newly crowned King Charles III was met with boos and chants of "not my King" on Saturday (May 6).

Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab for being 'corrupt on earth' Iran on Saturday executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab for being "corrupt on earth," and allegedly leading an Arab separatist group accused of multiple attacks, including a 2018 one that killed 25 people.

Wagner chief asks Moscow to let him hand over Bakhmut positions to Chechen leader Russian paramilitary group Wagner's chief on Saturday asked Moscow to let him hand over the Bakhmut positions to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow accused of attacking Bakhmut with phosphorus bombs Russia has been accused by Ukraine of using phosphorus munitions to attack the besieged city of Bakhmut.

India steps up rupee's internationalisation for Sri Lanka's economic recovery India and Sri Lanka stepped up their talks to proceed with trade in Indian Rupee as New Delhi and Colombo look set to expand their bilateral cooperation in "power and energy sector as well as aspects relating to Rupee trade".

Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar, wanted by India, gunned down in Pakistan Paramjit Singh Panjwar, the chief of the terrorist outfit Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) that stood for a now receding separatist movement in the Indian subcontinent, was reportedly gunned down in Johar town of Lahore, Pakistan, located right across Indian border city of Amritsar in Punjab state.

Apple not planning mass layoffs, says CEO Tim Cook as he bets big on India Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday assured that his company is not planning big layoffs, sidestepping a trend widely visible across the USA’s tech sector.