Top 10 world news: Israel storms Gaza hospital, Trump hush money case latest, and more

Israeli troops on Thursday (Feb 15) stormed Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza city of Khan Younis after claiming of 'credible intelligence' that Hamas held Israeli hostages there. Hamas has denied the allegation. In other news, Supreme Court of India struck down the so-called 'electoral bonds' in the country. Meanwhile, a New York judge has set a date in March for a hearing in Donald Trump's hush money case. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

The Nasser Hospital had been largely cut off due to ongoing fighting in the vicinity for weeks. Israel said it opened a corridor prior to the attack for those inside the hospitals to evacuate. Hamas has meanwhile denied Israeli allegations that it held hostages inside the hospital

Justice Juan Merchan set a trial date of March 25 for the case, one of four criminal prosecutions that the White House hopeful faces on his list of many legal woes.

Electoral Bonds Judgment: Supreme Court says financial support to political parties can lead to quid pro quo

Kansas City shooting: The shots were fired outside the city’s landmark Union Station where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVIII, earlier this week, against the San Francisco 49ers.

This agreement is a result of commitments made during the G7 discussions held on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023, as announced by Macron's office on Thursday.

The poll showed that 46 per cent of the respondents said that they had heard about the conspiracy, whereas 18 per cent said that they believed it.

Bangkok air pollution: The level of inhalable particles – PM2.5 particles – in the city was 15 times higher than the recommended level by the World Health Organization.

The letter was shared a day after the Congress party nominated Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders Ajay Maken and Abhishek Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha election

While it's not uncommon for icebergs to exhibit such behaviour, A23a, which is four times the size of New York City, initiated its rotation a bit earlier than its counterparts.