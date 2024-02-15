Nearly 20 per cent of Americans believe in Taylor Swift-Joe Biden election conspiracy theory, poll finds

Nearly 20 per cent of Americans believe a conspiracy theory which suggests that Taylor Swift is part of a secret government plot to help US President Joe Biden win a second term, as per a new poll by Monmouth University.

“The supposed Taylor Swift psyop conspiracy has legs among a decent number of Trump supporters,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Even many who hadn’t heard about it before we polled them accept the idea as credible. Welcome to the 2024 election.”

The poll showed that 46 per cent of the respondents said that they had heard about the conspiracy, whereas 18 per cent said that they believed it.

Out of the ones who believed the conspiracy theory, 71 per cent identified as Republicans whereas 83 per cent as staunch supporters of Trump.

73 per cent of the people also believed that the results of the 2020 US Presidential elections were fraudulent.

The conspiracy theory suggests that the United States Defense Department is working alongside Swift to push for pro-Biden propaganda in order to divert the public's attention from Trump.

The theory further suggested that the famous pop star may be making use of the NFL to expand her reach to an even broader audience.

Swift endorsed Biden over Trump during the 2020 presidential race. On the other hand, Travis Kelce, a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team, whom the singer is dating, endorsed Bud Light beer and vaccinations against coronavirus, which have been the targets of rightwing ire.

Donald Trump has said that Swift would be “disloyal” if she went ahead and endorsed Biden as she widely benefited from the Music Modernization Act, which was related to royalties from streaming services, that was passed during Trump's term.