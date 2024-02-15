Biden calls for ban on assault weapons after deadly shooting at Super Bowl parade

United States President Joe Biden appealed to all Americans on Wednesday (Feb 14) to support his appeal to Congress to ban assault weapons, stating that the deadly shootout which took place at a Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City "cuts deep."



"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," said Biden, in a White House statement.



He appealed to all Americans to "make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them."



The shooting happened west of Union Station, near the garage, when the fans of Kansas City Chiefs were leaving, as per Kansas City police. In the incident, one person was killed and 21 others suffered injuries.



In a press conference, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said that they have detained three people and are carrying out an investigation into the deadly shooting, which she termed a "tragedy."