'India has no role to play': MEA rules out involvement in Hasina's speech, summons Bangladesh envoy

Indian Foreign Ministry on Friday (Feb 7) slammed Bangladesh's move to summon an Indian envoy, saying that such statements made by Dhaka authorities portray India "negatively", adding that India has no role to play in Sheikh Hasina's speech.

PM Modi to visit US on Feb 12-13, will hold talks with President Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his official visit to the United States on February 12, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday.

Kejriwal alleges EC 'refused' to upload voters' data, launches party's own website for 'transparency'

A day before the Delhi Assembly elections result, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Election Commission refused to upload data on the number of votes polled in each assembly constituency in the national capital despite several requests.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta? Mystery man to inherit Ratan Tata's USD 57 million will

Late business tycoon Ratan Tata left nearly a third of his residual assets for Mohini Mohan Dutta, a Jamshedpur-based entrepreneur, Indian media outlet Economic Times reported.

UK orders Apple to create back door for them to spy on users' encrypted accounts: Report

The UK security officials have demanded Apple to create a back door for them to spy on users' encrypted accounts and retrieve all content uploaded by the Apple user to the cloud, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

British parents sue TikTok over children's death over THIS reason

The parents of four British teenagers have sued TikTok over the deaths of their children, who believe their children died after taking part in viral trends that circulated on the video-sharing platform in 2022.

'Aggressive, threatening behaviour': Trespassers barge into Indian Consulate in Seattle

A group of people trespassed the Indian Consulate in Seattle after which the authorities were compelled to take action against the intruders, the consulate said on Friday (Feb 7).

Major relief for Indians in US as court indefinitely halts Trump's birthright citizenship order

A federal judge in Seattle on Thursday (Feb 6) indefinitely blocked US President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship bringing a big relief for Indian students and professionals living in the United States on visas and awaiting green cards.

SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Steve Smith equals Joe Root, Rahul Dravid's record for most Test tons

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is ageing like a fine wine as he scored his latest ton in the ongoing second Test match against Sri Lanka on Friday (Feb 7). The veteran batter got to his 36th Test equalling Joe Root and Rahul Dravid’s record for most hundreds in the format. His dominant display has seen Australia establish a first-innings lead in the ongoing Galle Test.

Loveyapa Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film is a love-hate situationship drama

Never judge a book by its cover - A quote that suits Advait Chandan's Loveyapa. The movie, the big screen debut of star kids Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Kapoor, had at one point found itself entangled in the nepo kids debate. Putting that aside, let's talk about the film – it's of the Gen Z, for the Gen Z, and by Gen Z and millennials.