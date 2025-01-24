Hamas released the list of four Israeli female hostages who will be released on Saturday (Jan 25) in the second phase of the ceasefire deal.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's administration launched a crackdown on illegal immigrants as around 500 illegal immigrants were arrested and over 300 were deported.

In other news, Russia on Friday responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks, where he said that the war in Ukraine could be ended by reducing the oil prices, by saying that the conflict is about national security and not oil prices.

Hamas releases names of hostages to be released tomorrow, Israel accuses militant group of violating truce deal

'Message to world': White House shares pictures of deportation flights after Trump administration arrests 500 illegal immigrants

Just after taking back the office, US President Donald Trump began his crackdown on illegal immigrants. Trump's administration arrested more than 500 illegal immigrants on Friday (Jan 24).

'It is about security, not oil,' Russia reacts to Trump's claim on war with Ukraine

Israel won't completely withdraw from Lebanon by Sunday deadline, says PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (Jan 24) said that Israel will not complete its full withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Sunday, which marks the 60-day deadline set under the ceasefire deal in November.

'Canada is not for sale' hat goes viral amid Trump's threats to make it 51st state

Following US President Donald Trump's threats of making Canada the 51st US state, hats with the slogan "Canada is Not for Sale" are going viral in response.

'Nothing heroic about it': JFK's grandson slams Trump's decision to declassify assassination records

A day after US President Donald Trump ordered to declassify the secret files related to the assassination of former US president John F Kennedy, the latter's grandson slammed Trump, saying that there's "nothing heroic about it".

North Korea preparing to send more troops to Ukraine war despite suffering high casualties

North Korea is preparing to send more troops to Russia to fight in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) warned on Friday (Jan 24), Yonhap News Agency reported.

'Will bring them back': India responds after US launches crackdown on illegal immigrants

India said it will "bring back" its citizens who are "overstaying" in the United States or any country after US President Donald Trump's administration launched a crackdown on illegal migrants on Friday (Jan 24).

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama headed for divorce due to Jennifer Aniston? Here's what the actress had said to Jimmy Kimmel

Former US first lady Michelle Obama's absence from two key events—former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony—has sparked rumours of an impending divorce from her husband, former US president Barack Obama.

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma twists right ankle in training, doubtful for Chennai T20I - Report

Team India could have a major scare as they prepare for the second T20I against England on Saturday (Jan 25) with Abhishek Sharma reportedly injured in training. According to media reports, Abhishek did not bat in training due to a twisted ankle he sustained on Friday.