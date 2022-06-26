Top 10 world news: G7 nations to announce ban on import of new Russian gold, and more

One person was killed and several were injured after a Russian missile strike hit Kyiv. United States said that the Group of Seven (G7) nations will ban imports of Russian gold. At least 22 people died at a makeshift nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London.

Russia-Ukraine war: One dead, several wounded in missile strike on central Kyiv

At least one person was killed and several were injured after a Russian missile strike hit Kyiv on Sunday (June 26).

G7 nations to announce ban on import of new Russian gold

To tighten sanctions screws on Moscow and cripple its war effort in Ukraine, the United States said that the Group of Seven (G7) nations will ban imports of Russian gold.

Probe underway as 22 people die in South African pub, cause unclear

A senior safety official said that at least 22 people died at a makeshift nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London.

India is impatient, for progress, for development: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Munich

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Munich, Germany as he addressed the Indian community.

Dollar bankruptcy: Russia may soon default on debt servicing

Russia is on the brink of its first debt default since 1998 as the Sunday deadline to make a $100m interest payment seems certain to be missed.

Historic: NASA’s first-ever commercial launch outside United States

In a historic moment for the United States’ space industry, NASA's first-ever launch from a commercial site outside of the United States blasted off from Australia's Outback late on Sunday.

Amidst calls for resignation, UK PM Johnson says ‘actively thinking about third term’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed interest in seeking a third term amidst calls for him to quit over the 'partygate' scandal, the country's cost of living crisis and inflation.

Over 80 asylum seekers died in UK Home Office accommodation since 2020: Report

In UK, at least 107 asylum seekers who were staying in government accommodation have died in the past five years, with the majority of deaths being reported since 2020, a probe has revealed.

Senior Qatari politician gave over $3 million to Prince Charles: Report

The Sunday Times has reported that a senior Qatari politician gave bags stuffed with cash worth over $3 million to Prince Charles.

‘Diamond city’ of India loses its sheen, as Ukraine war disrupts supply chains

The Gujarat Diamond Workers' Union has asked Gujarat's chief minister for a 10-billion-rupee ($128-million) relief package for workers who have lost their jobs as diamond supply chains have been disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine war.