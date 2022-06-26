Probe underway as twenty people die in South African pub, cause unclear

A senior safety official said that at least 20 people died at a makeshift nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London on Sunday (June 26).

Reports say several people were injured. Bodies were found at the Enyobeni Tavern.

The head of the provincial government safety department Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said on local TV: "The number has increased to 20, three have died in hospital. But there are still two who are very critical."

A police spokesman told the Newzroom Africa television channel that the "circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation".

"We do not want to make any speculations at this stage," Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

